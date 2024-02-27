Covey Capital Advisors LLC Invests $348,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Dollar General makes up approximately 0.5% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $5.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.97. 881,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average is $128.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

