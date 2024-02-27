SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Bought by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,510 shares during the quarter. SmartRent comprises approximately 2.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 1.72% of SmartRent worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SmartRent by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SmartRent stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. 234,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,947. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on SMRT

About SmartRent

(Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.