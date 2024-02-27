Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 180,330 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,018,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up approximately 3.3% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RHP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

