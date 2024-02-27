Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Has $49.29 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,247,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612,491 shares during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management accounts for approximately 10.8% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 4.97% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $49,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 177,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,219. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

