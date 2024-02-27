Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Buys 33,810 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises approximately 8.5% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $38,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 396,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,781. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTR

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.