Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $397,678,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.24. 681,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,498. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.18. The company has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

