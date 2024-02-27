ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.4 %

NOW traded down $10.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $768.76. 388,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $742.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,123 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.