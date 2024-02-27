Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,197 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.64. 601,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,612. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

