Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 59,236 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,102,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,330,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,722. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.19. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

