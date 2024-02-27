Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $7.78 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 660.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,341 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.54. 723,043 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.16. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

