CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 880,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.99. 957,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,937,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

