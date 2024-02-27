Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.64. 246,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,743. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.