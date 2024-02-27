Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 74,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,793. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

