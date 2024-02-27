Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TT traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $284.98. 113,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,825. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.61. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $286.59.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

View Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,452. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.