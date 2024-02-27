Synovus Financial Corp Sells 269 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,123 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $779.00. 176,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $742.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

