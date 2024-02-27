Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Critical Comparison

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of U.S. Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Lithium and U.S. Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$97.85 million ($0.73) -18.38 U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$7.61 million ($0.78) -4.37

Volatility & Risk

Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sigma Lithium and U.S. Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00 U.S. Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 197.62%. U.S. Gold has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 325.22%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -51.57% -25.78% U.S. Gold N/A -41.53% -33.12%

Summary

Sigma Lithium beats U.S. Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Dataram Corporation and changed its name to U.S. Gold Corp. in June 2017. U.S. Gold Corp. is based in Elko, Nevada.

