Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $675.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $62,888.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $62,888.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732 over the last ninety days. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 425,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 352,204 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,121.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 340,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,678 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,680 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 281.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 280,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,962.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

