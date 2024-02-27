Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KMB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.64. 184,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,488. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.44.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.