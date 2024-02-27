Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Burtech Acquisition worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Burtech Acquisition stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 1,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

