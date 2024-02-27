Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $92.53, but opened at $96.99. Albany International shares last traded at $96.58, with a volume of 18,425 shares.

The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.90.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

