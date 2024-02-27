NFT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015181 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00016001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,921.78 or 1.00060401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001195 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.93 or 0.00187973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.