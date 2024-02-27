Arbitrum Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.41 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and $519.27 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.9329628 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 784 active market(s) with $497,597,095.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

