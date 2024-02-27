Badger DAO Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00007849 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $82.96 million and approximately $28.20 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,580,424 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

