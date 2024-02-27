Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.650-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

