abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth (LON:AUSC) Plans GBX 3.70 Dividend

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth stock traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 441.05 ($5.59). 62,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,417. The company has a market capitalization of £345.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1,026.74 and a beta of 1.01. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 366 ($4.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 458.50 ($5.82). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 439.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 417.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58.
About abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth
