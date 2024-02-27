abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth (LON:AUSC) Plans GBX 3.70 Dividend

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth stock traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 441.05 ($5.59). 62,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,417. The company has a market capitalization of £345.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1,026.74 and a beta of 1.01. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 366 ($4.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 458.50 ($5.82). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 439.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 417.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

