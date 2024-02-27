Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 112.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.39. 1,430,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

