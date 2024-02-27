Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $10.70 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,343 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $9.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $597.39. 1,752,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,882. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $601.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $525.69 and its 200 day moving average is $459.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $258.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.