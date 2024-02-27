Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,193,775 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 6.70% of indie Semiconductor worth $69,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDI has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. 2,103,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.15. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $358,191.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,516.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,729. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

