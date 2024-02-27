Bamco Inc. NY Buys 231,109 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $73,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 145.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.46 and a 200-day moving average of $131.37. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $149.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

