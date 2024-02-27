Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,676 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.68% of Clearwater Analytics worth $79,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,477,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after purchasing an additional 261,404 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,376,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,323,000 after buying an additional 166,745 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,589 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWAN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 153,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,677. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.91, a P/E/G ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,586.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,588 shares of company stock worth $4,161,354 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.