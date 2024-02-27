Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 2,145,318 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 243.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145,318 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.48% of ON worth $84,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ON by 1,022.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ON by 2,918.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ON by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ON by 1,189.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Up 2.8 %

ONON traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,433. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

View Our Latest Report on ON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.