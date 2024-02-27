Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $90,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,542,876. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,584. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.46. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $288.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

