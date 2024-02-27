Bamco Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439,948 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.05% of Krispy Kreme worth $114,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 97,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 675,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,527,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after acquiring an additional 708,137 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 96,275 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 194,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

