Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,910 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 3.49% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $164,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.46. The stock had a trading volume of 91,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $455,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,305 shares of company stock valued at $871,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

