Bamco Inc. NY Sells 19,017 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,017 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 2.81% of Neogen worth $112,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Neogen by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. 211,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.21 and a beta of 1.12. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.