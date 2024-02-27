Bamco Inc. NY Buys 29,677 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,305,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.43% of CBRE Group worth $96,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.97. 272,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,751. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

