Bamco Inc. NY Has $140.78 Million Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,418 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 4.25% of Endava worth $140,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,950,000 after acquiring an additional 333,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after acquiring an additional 256,250 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,349,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,433,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $65.62. 45,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.26. Endava plc has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $82.25.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

