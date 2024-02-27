Bamco Inc. NY Has $141.59 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,723 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in argenx were worth $141,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in argenx by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,840,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,146,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.29.

argenx Stock Down 0.2 %

ARGX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.62. 60,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,627. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.18.

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.