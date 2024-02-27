Bamco Inc. NY Has $120.36 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,640 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.69% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $120,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,604,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,307,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ARE traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.93. 104,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,865. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.21. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 220.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 940.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.