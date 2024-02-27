Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,953 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $91.40. 4,490,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,708,378. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,060,541 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

