Bamco Inc. NY Has $234.67 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $234,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,794,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,102,615. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $196.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

