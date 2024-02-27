Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $72.79

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.79, but opened at $69.88. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 511,807 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

