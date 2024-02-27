Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-4.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.28 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 42.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 54.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

