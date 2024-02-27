Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.18. Clarivate shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1,256,180 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Clarivate Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exor N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,645,000 after buying an additional 33,256,346 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 12.0% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,275,000 after buying an additional 6,172,694 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 15.7% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 33,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,161,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 25,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,130,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,225,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,404,000 after buying an additional 412,826 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Stories

