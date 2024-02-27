Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Gap Down to $17.06

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $14.56. Sotera Health shares last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 328,063 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Sotera Health Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 53.66% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 325.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sotera Health by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

