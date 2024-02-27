Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Gap Up to $42.07

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.07, but opened at $44.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 585 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $616,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 260,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

