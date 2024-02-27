Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $10.16. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 1,486,871 shares trading hands.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 989.26% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
