CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $20.35

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.35, but opened at $23.07. CleanSpark shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 12,050,857 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Trading Up 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28.

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.