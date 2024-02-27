AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Up to $7.63

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $8.91. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 1,320,386 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHCO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

