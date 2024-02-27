Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Sets New 12-Month High at $165.22

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.22 and last traded at $157.00, with a volume of 933185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $949,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

